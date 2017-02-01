New Canadian census data to start trickling out next week
Canadians will soon be able to access up-to-date information about the country they live in.
It looks like the Gander Flyers will see things through.
It’s certainly not the kind of donation you read about most days.
The Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW-Unifor) union’s membership list of inshore fish harvesters is the subject of a hearing scheduled by the province’s Labour Relations Board for Tuesday morning.
HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s opposition leader says Premier Stephen McNeil has made a mess of the ongoing labour dispute with the province’s unionized public school teachers.
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is resuming its work-to-rule job action on Monday, Jan. 30, according to a release issued Jan. 27.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.
Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — It’s been a year since TJ Smith of St. Anthony opened up about his struggles with mental illness fr the first time.
The Burgeo Lions and Lioness held their annual Christmas parade Dec. 4.
The annual LeGrow Health Centre Foundation Tree of Love Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the hospital lobby.
The managers of the French HMV Facebook page, HMV Capitale, confirmed Friday night the company’s stores will be closing across Canada.
AMHERST, N.S. – Community colleges in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are coming together to prepare workers for the massive federal shipbuilding program planned for Halifax and for other projects related to the fishery.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
AMHERST, N.S. – Wanted at White Birches Retirement Residence: dance partners for 101-year-old Minerva Boran.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. – Becca Schofield’s wish for a kinder world is being honoured.
Donald Trump supporter Scott Baio — best known for playing Chachi on “Happy Days” — turned his attention to Mark Critch this morning in a Twitter burn.
It’s a hard thing to do, because the first natural human reaction is to ask “Why?”
A wintry day is the absolute best time to hunker down, forget our troubles and watch a classic movie … it was either that or the inauguration.
Donald Trump is now president of the United States of America. Frankly, I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s all just too much.
The day has arrived, with many Canadians sharing a feeling of dread. Something dire might be about to happen. We have gloomy visions of our nation’s economic downfall.