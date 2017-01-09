‘An act of the devil’: Cold Water Cowboys' boat washes ashore in storm
PORT SAUNDERS, N.L. - The legendary Caines family Sea Doo is sadly no more.
PORT SAUNDERS, N.L. - The legendary Caines family Sea Doo is sadly no more.
St. Lawrence, N.L. - A St. Lawrence man has been charged with four counts of trafficking under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
A 28-year old man from Sandringham is facing a number of fraud-related charges.
Marine Atlantic is slowly getting back on schedule after several cancellations due to weather in recent days.
The lyric to the popular song “Fight Song” filled the room, as a wave of light swept through Recreation centre in Brookside last night.
A snow squall watch is in effect on the southwest coast Friday morning and Environment Canada is warning of reduced visibility and rapid snow accumulation as a result.
HALIFAX, N.S. – The Montreal Canadiens are Atlantic Canada’s favourite team.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.
The Town of Carbonear is ready to give Targa Newfoundland another chance.
If you have an item you'd like included in Community Calendar, send them to us by email at btait@gulfnews.ca or give us a call at 695-3671.
Rose Blanche held its annual Santa Claus parade Dec. 4. Sunny skies welcomed Santa to town.
The weather held up and Port aux Basques was able to hold its annual Santa Claus parade Dec. 3.
Grand Falls-Windsor first responders are busy Tuesday evening battling a blaze at the Islander RV location close to the Trans Canada Highway.
It’s starting out small, but Jim MacDonald hopes the nano-brewery he has helped establish will gain traction during the winter before reaching peak capacity.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
North Atlantic Refining is saying they’re disappointed in the outcome of their meeting with local union representatives earlier today.
“A new baby is like the beginning of all things wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities,” American parenting educator and author Eda LeShan once wrote.
You’re still struggling for that perfect gift, and, with panic setting in, money is no longer a deciding factor. Or you have that one person who thinks they have everything? Here’s a quick list of possible gifts that should pop the most sleepy eyes Christmas morning.
The holidays can be an exciting and busy time for everyone.
BONAVISTA, N.L. — While elves on shelves are a common sight around Christmas on social media, one Bonavista mom decided to get into some holiday fun herself and has her Facebook audience delighted with the results.
It should be a simple fact: if our country sends people to fight wars, we have to be prepared to help the injured and the damaged afterwards. If we send first responders into danger, we should help with their treatment as well.
For every story in 2016 that rattled your faith in our species, there was also one to inspire.
For me, the seeds of the current epidemic of fake news, the so-called post-truth era, starts in the advent of digital media, and with the way the already-existing print media made its way onto the web.