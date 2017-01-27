HMV closing 113 stores in Canada
The managers of the French HMV Facebook page, HMV Capitale, confirmed Friday night the company’s stores will be closing across Canada.
WOLFVILLE, NS - “It’s basically about jobs, growth and retention,” said Navdeep Bains, federal minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
Nearly four years after the alleged murder of a Harbour Round man in Grand Falls-Windsor, the trial for one of the two women charged in his death has started.
HOLYROOD, N.L. — Ever been blinded by oncoming LED headlights? You are not alone. The RCMP is warning that use of the aftermarket lights that are not DOT approved is illegal.
A ceremony was held at Government House in St. John’s today to award 23 members of the Canadian Coast Guard’s Atlantic region with exemplary service medals.
RNC Const. Joe Smyth acknowledged he had “nothing concrete” to believe that Donald Dunphy was a threat to then-premier Paul Davis.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.
Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — It’s been a year since TJ Smith of St. Anthony opened up about his struggles with mental illness fr the first time.
The Burgeo Lions and Lioness held their annual Christmas parade Dec. 4.
If you have items you would like to add to the Community Calendar, email btait@gulfnews.ca or call 695-3671.
The annual LeGrow Health Centre Foundation Tree of Love Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the hospital lobby.
CARBONEAR, N.L. - For 44 years, Ed Whelan was a successful Mary Brown’s franchise operator in the Conception Bay North area.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
AMHERST, N.S. – Wanted at White Birches Retirement Residence: dance partners for 101-year-old Minerva Boran.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. – Becca Schofield’s wish for a kinder world is being honoured.
Donald Trump supporter Scott Baio — best known for playing Chachi on “Happy Days” — turned his attention to Mark Critch this morning in a Twitter burn.
The McPhillips Station Casino sits on a block of industrial land in Winnipeg with rail lines threading around it, the neighbourhood architecture mostly one-storey warehouse and commercial properties.
Ah, Kevin O’Leary: the shadow candidate for the leadership of the federal Conservatives.
“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir