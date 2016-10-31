Winds wreak destruction in Bay of Islands
A family homestead blown apart. A truck and trailer flipped on their side.
A tax local publishers and writers have said could “crack the spine of literacy” in this province will be implemented as planned on Sunday, despite efforts since last spring to reverse it.
CLARENVILLE, NL — Chad Haines says he’s the last person who might believe in aliens, extraterrestrials or UFOs.
Environment Canada is forecasting a small amount of snow for many areas of the province on Friday, with the exception of St. John’s where up to 15 centimetres is possible.
Fireworks are a common sight during the holiday season, especially on New Year’s Eve.
Whitbourne RCMP are still investigating a four-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 86-year-old woman the following day. The woman was transported to hospital where she died the following day.
The Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association (NLSA) has recognized outstanding players, coaches and volunteers for 2016.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.
The Town of Carbonear is ready to give Targa Newfoundland another chance.
Students from the southwest coast descended on Port aux Basques Nov. 30 to play some ringette as part of Participation Nation.
The Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre Foundation hosted the annual Tree of Love memorial service Dec. 20 in Port aux Basques.
The weather held up and Port aux Basques was able to hold its annual Santa Claus parade Dec. 3.
Grand Falls-Windsor first responders are busy Tuesday evening battling a blaze at the Islander RV location close to the Trans Canada Highway.
The Hibernia GBS has hit the billion barrel mark.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
North Atlantic Refining is saying they’re disappointed in the outcome of their meeting with local union representatives earlier today.
This past weekend, the largest vessel to ever dock at Burry’s Shipyard sailed up Random Sound.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. — Wishes abound this time of year, but one by a Riverview teen recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer is proof that some put others ahead of themselves.
The holidays can be an exciting and busy time for everyone.
BONAVISTA, N.L. — While elves on shelves are a common sight around Christmas on social media, one Bonavista mom decided to get into some holiday fun herself and has her Facebook audience delighted with the results.
The holiday coming up is like two separate events, so I have two evenings’ worth of nibbles for you to consider. First, let’s get our party legs under us with easy, homey and filling snacks that will make everyone happy to celebrate at your house.
Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.
As fentanyl deaths spike in British Columbia — and as use of the often-fatal drug moves from west to east across the country — it’s tempting to lay blame on drug abusers and wash your hands of the problem. You know, the old “they made their bed, they can lie in it” argument.
Sue wants me to stay healthy as I age. I do appreciate her concern, and frankly, without her efforts, I’d likely be long gone.
An inspiring address was given by Magistrate Arthur R. Cramm at the Caribou memorial service in Port aux Basques on Sunday, Oct. 17, 1948.