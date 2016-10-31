A view of Newfoundland and Labrador from space at night
If you're curious about the nighttime view of our little piece of the planet from the International Space Station, now's your chance to have a gander (pardon the pun).
Ever been blinded by oncoming LED headlights? You are not alone. The RCMP is warning that use of the aftermarket lights is illegal.
RNC Const. Joe Smyth acknowledged he had “nothing concrete” to believe that Donald Dunphy was a threat to then-premier Paul Davis.
The Premier’s Task Force on Educational Outcomes will engage with parents, students, educators and other key stakeholders through a series of public consultations around the province starting later this month.
Newfoundland Power is advising some of its customers in Port aux Basques of a planned outage Friday morning.
UPDATED STORY: ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Const. Joe Smyth, finally, publicly told his story of killing Donald Dunphy at the public inquiry into his death.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.
Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.
If you have an item you'd like included in Community Calendar, send them to us by email at btait@gulfnews.ca or give us a call at 695-3671.
The annual LeGrow Health Centre Foundation Tree of Love Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the hospital lobby.
Rose Blanche held its annual Santa Claus parade Dec. 4. Sunny skies welcomed Santa to town.
CARBONEAR, N.L. - For 44 years, Ed Whelan was a successful Mary Brown’s franchise operator in the Conception Bay North area.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.
Donald Trump supporter Scott Baio — best known for playing Chachi on “Happy Days” — turned his attention to Mark Critch this morning in a Twitter burn.
“A new baby is like the beginning of all things wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities,” American parenting educator and author Eda LeShan once wrote.
“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir
Many Canadians watched with admiration and perhaps some regret this week as U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to his nation.
Why would anyone pick a businessperson — especially a successful businessperson — to run a country or a province?