A Christmas story collection

A day in the life of the media elites

Grey jay contender for Canada’s national bird title

MacIsaac, Wangersky and Billard

HST on books to start Sunday

A tax local publishers and writers have said could “crack the spine of literacy” in this province will be implemented as planned on Sunday, despite efforts since last spring to reverse it.

Investigation continues in fatal Doe Hills crash

Whitbourne RCMP are still investigating a four-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an 86-year-old woman the following day. The woman was transported to hospital where she died the following day.

Caribous thrash Flyers at home

The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.

Ringette ringers

Students from the southwest coast descended on Port aux Basques Nov. 30 to play some ringette as part of Participation Nation.

In loving memory

The Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre Foundation hosted the annual Tree of Love memorial service Dec. 20 in Port aux Basques.

Bonavista mom a social media hit with elfish hijinks

BONAVISTA, N.L. — While elves on shelves are a common sight around Christmas on social media, one Bonavista mom decided to get into some holiday fun herself and has her Facebook audience delighted with the results.

CYNTHIA STONE: Punch up the party nibbles

The holiday coming up is like two separate events, so I have two evenings’ worth of nibbles for you to consider. First, let’s get our party legs under us with easy, homey and filling snacks that will make everyone happy to celebrate at your house.

Editorial: A bumpy ride ahead

Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.

Editorial: Pushing pills

As fentanyl deaths spike in British Columbia — and as use of the often-fatal drug moves from west to east across the country — it’s tempting to lay blame on drug abusers and wash your hands of the problem. You know, the old “they made their bed, they can lie in it” argument.

Caribou Memorial Service 1948

An inspiring address was given by Magistrate Arthur R. Cramm at the Caribou memorial service in Port aux Basques on Sunday, Oct. 17, 1948.

