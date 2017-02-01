Social media laughs along with N.L. woman’s ice move

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.

Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.

The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.

The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.

Editorial: Trump time

The day has arrived, with many Canadians sharing a feeling of dread. Something dire might be about to happen. We have gloomy visions of our nation’s economic downfall.

