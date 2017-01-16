Exclusive

A Christmas story collection

Mental health crisis needs quick attention: Dobson

Growth all around you: Atlantic Timelapse

Wangersky, Billard, Markle and more

Coal Bowl has been cancelled

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.

Blaze bring home the gold

Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.

Caribous down Flyers two-straight

The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.

Caribous thrash Flyers at home

The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.

Community Calendar – Jan. 16

If you have an item you'd like included in Community Calendar, send them to us by email at btait@gulfnews.ca or give us a call at 695-3671.

EDITORIAL: Obama out

Many Canadians watched with admiration and perhaps some regret this week as U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to his nation.

Ted Markle: My guide to surviving 2017

To aid in my digestion of turkey, nog and family hobnobbing, I attempted a holiday meditation. I sat in the corner of the living room, crossed-legged, in search of inner peace. My ability to focus (never a strength to begin with) was, unfortunately, more hampered than usual.

Editorial: A bumpy ride ahead

Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.

Province aims new ads at getting residents to embrace winter

Trent Butt arrives at Harbour Grace courthouse for preliminary inquiry

Keep 3Ps cod for inshore harvesters in 2017, FFAW says

Boat docks in Green Island Cove after fright from storm

Bob Buckingham asked to represent a number of Land Protectors

Bay of Islands fisherman says the FFAW has got to go

Truck catches fire in Port aux Basques

Carbonear issues order to tear down house where Quinn Butt died

Cold water may have killed sea creatures washed up at Norris Point

‘An act of the devil’: Cold Water Cowboys' boat washes ashore in storm