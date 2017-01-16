Ramea’s water woes still not over
It's been nearly a month since a storm surge pushed millions of gallons of salt water into the Town of Ramea's reservoir.
The "hottest" spot in Newfoundland and Labrador Monday morning was the Wreckhouse.
Is it all just in good fun or could it be a dangerous distraction for drivers?
Environment Canada has issued a Wreckhouse wind warning for Port aux Basques and the surrounding area.
Port aux Basques residents won't see any increase in their property taxes in 2017.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.
Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.
The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.
If you have an item you'd like included in Community Calendar, send them to us by email at btait@gulfnews.ca or give us a call at 695-3671.
The annual LeGrow Health Centre Foundation Tree of Love Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the hospital lobby.
Rose Blanche held its annual Santa Claus parade Dec. 4. Sunny skies welcomed Santa to town.
It’s starting out small, but Jim MacDonald hopes the nano-brewery he has helped establish will gain traction during the winter before reaching peak capacity.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
North Atlantic Refining is saying they’re disappointed in the outcome of their meeting with local union representatives earlier today.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. – Becca Schofield’s wish for a kinder world is being honoured.
Clarenville's winter food festival will return for its fourth year at the White Hills Ski Resort on Jan. 27 and 28.
KENTVILLE, N.S. – A kind word, a hot meal or a shiny new toy can bring an unexpected amount of joy at Christmas.
MUSGRAVETOWN — The 22 students of Ms. Drodge’s Grade 3 class at Anthony Paddon Elementary did a remarkable thing while writing their letters to Santa this year.
Many Canadians watched with admiration and perhaps some regret this week as U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to his nation.
Anniversaries are a strange thing.
To aid in my digestion of turkey, nog and family hobnobbing, I attempted a holiday meditation. I sat in the corner of the living room, crossed-legged, in search of inner peace. My ability to focus (never a strength to begin with) was, unfortunately, more hampered than usual.
Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.