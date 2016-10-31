Social media laughs along with N.L. woman’s ice move

Port aux Basques girl has her wish granted

Live

Let's Talk about mental health

Canadian flavour to Oscar nominations

Exclusive

Wangersky, Billard, Markle and more

Featured News

News

Sports

Coal Bowl has been cancelled

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.

Blaze bring home the gold

Andrew Mercer buried four goals as Port aux Basques were the last team standing at the Ambrose O’Reilly Memorial Atom Invitational house league tournament Dec. 4.

Caribous down Flyers two-straight

The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.

Caribous thrash Flyers at home

The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.

Featured Pages

Community

Community Calendar – Jan. 16

If you have an item you'd like included in Community Calendar, send them to us by email at btait@gulfnews.ca or give us a call at 695-3671.

Business

Living

Paramedic teaches teens to ‘Protect your pal’

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.

Opinion

TED MARKLE: A man’s work is never done

“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir

EDITORIAL: Obama out

Many Canadians watched with admiration and perhaps some regret this week as U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to his nation.

Latest News

Burin Peninsula RCMP investigating possible child-luring attempt

Association penalizes social worker for professional misconduct

DFO ‘sting’ operation involving 12-year-old causes social media storm

School board tells Kirby it has had enough cuts

Labrador man busted after bringing suspected cocaine to court

Social media laughs along with N.L. woman’s ice moves

Police issue warning about Fentanyl on Burin Peninsula

19-year-old gets 4 1/2 years for violent home robbery of disabled man

Bay L’Argent youth pleads not guilty in New Year’s Eve shooting

Search for temporary Bay d'Espoir Academy replacement top priority