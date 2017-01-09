Exclusive

Letters, columns and more

Exclusive

A Christmas story collection

Mental health crisis needs quick attention: Dobson

Growth all around you: Atlantic Timelapse

Exclusive

Wangersky, Billard, Markle and more

Featured News

News

Snow in the forecast for Port aux Basques

A snow squall watch is in effect on the southwest coast Friday morning and Environment Canada is warning of reduced visibility and rapid snow accumulation as a result.

Sports

Caribous down Flyers two-straight

The Clarenville Ford Caribous played their last home games before the holiday break to great success this past weekend, defeating the visiting Kelly Ford Gander Flyers 7-2 and 8-3.

Caribous thrash Flyers at home

The Clarenville Ford Caribous got off to a fast start tonight at the Eastlink Events Centre (EEC) against the visiting Gander Flyers.

Featured Pages

Community

Community Calendar – Jan. 9

If you have an item you'd like included in Community Calendar, send them to us by email at btait@gulfnews.ca or give us a call at 695-3671.

Business

Living

Slideshow

Bonavista mom a social media hit with elfish hijinks

BONAVISTA, N.L. — While elves on shelves are a common sight around Christmas on social media, one Bonavista mom decided to get into some holiday fun herself and has her Facebook audience delighted with the results.

Opinion

Russell Wangersky: A tragic wake-up call

It should be a simple fact: if our country sends people to fight wars, we have to be prepared to help the injured and the damaged afterwards. If we send first responders into danger, we should help with their treatment as well.

Russell Wangersky: We’ve created a monster

For me, the seeds of the current epidemic of fake news, the so-called post-truth era, starts in the advent of digital media, and with the way the already-existing print media made its way onto the web.

Latest News

Donald Dunphy daughter's tearful testimony begins

Labrador's Horace Goudie remembered

Labour Relations Board not commenting on FISH-NL

Jaxxen among most popular N.L. baby names in 2016

Dwight Ball signals cuts coming in spring

Days to decision for Botwood Biofuel plant

Brookside residents holding vigil tonight for shooting victim

Ferries getting back on schedule

Armed man apprehended from barricaded home in Port au Choix

Holloway breaks silence